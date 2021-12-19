Even as the National Capital Region is under Alert Level Two, sales have approached pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels during the Christmas holidays, Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez said Saturday.

''You can see that the volume (of customers) are increasing. According to our report, we are approaching 80 percent of the pre-pandemic level,'' Lopez told dzBB.

''We are happy that slowly businesses are recovering,'' added Lopez.

He said the DTI is not pushing for Alert Level 1 over NCR. ''If we look closely, Alert Level 2 is like Alert Level 1. The difference is in the capacity that can be allowed by businesses,'' he said.

For vaccinated individuals, restaurants can accept up to 70 percent while unvaccinated or partially vaccinated persons can dine outdoors.

The use of face shields has become optional entering malls, but it is still required if one enters hospitals or healthcare facilities.

Lopez added that prices of goods for the traditional Christmas Eve dinner, known as noche buena, have not increased and followed the suggested retail price released by the Department of Trade and Industry. DMS