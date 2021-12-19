Bohol Gov. Art Yap declared a state of calamity after their power, telecommunications and water supply were knocked out by Typhoon ''Odette.''

Yap signed Executive Order No. 65 declaring a state of calamity in

Bohol. The province has not yet received casualty reports.

Yap told dzBB Saturday that the province '' has no water because it is contaminated due to the floods'' caused by the typhoon.

''There is a shortage of drinking water,'' said Yap, who ordered authorities to watch malls and supermarkets to make sure water is not hoarded.

Yap appealed for donations of drinking water. He said people wishing to do so to contact Nita Tecson of the Department of Social Welfare at 0918-945-5146.

Yap said there is enough food but ''what is critical is there has been no electricity.'' ''That is why our water refiling plant is not working,'' he added.

Many telecommunication towers were felled by the strong winds from ''Odette'', he added.

Vice President Leni Robredo, who went to Bohol on Friday, said the province's main power source are solar lights. DMS