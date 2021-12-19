Vice President Leni Robredo said Cebu and Bohol are facing severe damage after Typhoon ''Odette'' smashed through Northern Mindanao and parts of the Visayas before leaving the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) Saturday.

(Telecommunications) Signal is difficult. Devastation everywhere. Been travelling more than two hours already from the airport to Cebu City,'' said Robredo in her Twitter account.

''Traffic is bad: Roads still being cleared of electric lines and posts that toppled down, and lines are long at gas and water refilling stations,'' she added.

Robredo's first stop was in Bohol on Friday after her team got clearance. the situation was equally bleak.

''The whole province has no electricity at solar lights are the only ones functioning. Many roads are still unpassable, and many areas in the North and East of the province are still flooded,'' she said.

Robredo said Bohol Governor Art Yap is leading operations to clear the roads. DMS