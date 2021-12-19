At least 31 persons were reported dead from Typhoon ''Odette'', the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said Saturday.

However, four were confirmed dead while 27 fatalities have yet to be validated.

Validated deaths were a 53-year-old female from Iloilo, a 32-year-old male in La Carlota, Negros Occidental and two in Guimaras, Iloilo.

The unvalidated deaths were 16 in Cebu, broken down into seven in Mandaue, six in Lapulapu, two in Cebu and one in San Francisco.

There were also five in Negros Oriental, broken down into one in Bindoy and 4 in Manjuyod; five in Bohol and one in Bukidnon. DMS