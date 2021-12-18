Despite the onslaught of Typhoon ''Odette'', the second round of the national vaccination program has inoculated more than 100 million persons against COVID-19, a Palace official said on Friday.

"The Palace is pleased to report that we have reached a vaccination milestone as we surpassed the 100-millionth mark of the total doses administered," Acting Presidential Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles said.

"As of December 16, 2021, the National Vaccination Operations Center (NVOC) reported 100,019,137 total doses administered since March 2021. Over 43 million have been fully vaccinated, or 55.78 percent of the target population," he said.

"The NVOC added that almost 56 million have been administered with a first dose, 43 million have been administered with second doses, and more than one million have been given booster/additional doses," Nograles explained.

"We commend the Department of Health, the NVOC, the National Task Force Against COVID-19, the local government units, our private and development partners, along with our medical frontliners and volunteers, for a job well done. This is indeed a showcase of the true bayanihan spirit. Congratulations to all," he added.

Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said the government is targeting to fully vaccinate a total of 54 million individuals by the end of the year.

"That means, we will push another 11 million until the end of this year," he said.

Cabotaje said despite ''Odette'', some regions hit by the typhoon were still able to jab their doses varying from 7 percent to 27 percent.

However, Nograles said this development "must not lull us into complacency."

"We will continue to ramp up our vaccination efforts and call on those unvaccinated to get their jabs as soon as possible to protect themselves, their loved ones, and their community. Also, 'Ligtas Christmas sa Healthy Pilipinas' must serve as our guide," he said.

"The coronavirus is still around with the looming threat of the Omicron variant. All must comply with the 50 percent indoor and 70 percent outdoor capacity and strictly adhere to minimum public health standards, especially those attending Simbang Gabi. Continue to wear a mask while attending Simbang Gabi. Maintain one meter physical distancing. Avoid crowding. Practice hand hygiene," he added. Robina Asido/DMS