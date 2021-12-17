The Department of Health (DOH) expressed hope the recommendation for possible shortening of the interval of booster shots against COVID-19 will be made by 2021 or early 2022.

During the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing, Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje said experts are studying the shortening of the interval of booster shots amid the threat of the Omicron variant.

"Right now, the interval of second dose and booster is six months although there are requests to decrease. Our experts are studying if it can be reduced to four to five months. In the threat of the Omicron, maybe our experts will check if we can shorten the interval of booster from the second dose," she said.

"Hopefully by the end of the year or early next year we already have recommendations from our experts," she added.

Cabotaje said there are people who still have vaccine brand preferences but she noted that the DOH will only allow brand preferences for booster shots but they do not encourage it for first and second doses.

"In terms of brand preference, more are still requesting the mRNA particularly Pfizer for the booster especially. For the booster we allow those who want to get their booster shots to choose their vaccine, but for the first dose at second dose, we hope that they will get whatever vaccine is available in their area," she said.

"We have Sinovac, AstraZeneca, and Sputnik V. And then later on, they can have the booster of their choice after six months for the two-dose vial; and after three months for Janssen," she added. Robina Asido/DMS