Nearly 100,000 persons were evacuated in four regions after Typhoon ''Odette'' made landfall twice over Siargao and Dinagat Island in Northern Mindanao on Thursday.

According to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), a total of 26,430 families or 98,091 individuals were pre-emptively evacuated in Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao and Caraga as of 11 am.

Most evacuees or a total of 20,888 families or 78,290 persons were recorded in Caraga region followed by 4,615 families or 17,165 individuals from Eastern Visayas, a total of 2,336 people or 867 families from Central Visayas and 300 persons or 60 families from Northern Mindanao.

In a statement issued on Thursday, Acting Presidential Spokesperson and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles assured that "all hands are on deck in the government's quick response as Typhoon Odette made landfall this afternoon."

"The Department of Social Welfare and Development, including its Field Offices, has available disaster response standby funds and family food packs prepositioned in different strategic areas in the typhoon-affected regions," he said.

"We continue to remind the public, especially those in typhoon-affected regions, to take the necessary precautionary measures and cooperate with respective authorities should there be a need for immediate evacuation in your areas," he added.

As of 12 pm, the PCG monitored a total of 4,358 passengers, drivers, and cargo helpers, 1,969 rolling cargoes; 90 vessels and 9 motorbancas stranded in Bicol, Central Visayas, North Eastern Mindanao, Eastern Visayas, and Western Visayas.

Some 254 vessels and 137 motor bancas are also taking shelter. Robina Asido/DMS