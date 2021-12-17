A man was reported to have died when a tree fell on him in Bukidnon as Typhoon ''Odette'' crossed over to the Visayas after making landfall twice in Northern Mindanao on Thursday.

Ricardo Jalad, executive director of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Disaster Management (NDRRMC), told dzBB this had yet to be verified as ''Odette'' knocked out communications.

''Hopefully, tomorrow things will be better,'' said Jalad. He added that an Air Force plane will conduct a rapid damage assessment of the areas hit by ''Odette.''

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysicial and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said in its 8 pm bulletin ''Odette';' slightly weakened as it moved towards the northern part of Bohol.

As of 7:30 pm, ''Odette'' was located at Bien Unido, Bohol with maximum winds of up to 185 kilometers per hour and gusts of up to 255 kilometers per hour. it was moving west at 30 km/h.

It left provinces in Northern Mindanao flooded and without power when ''Odette'' made landfall in Siargao on 1:30 pm and Dinagat Island on 3:10 pm.

''Odette'' was located at Liloan, Southern Leyte at 4:50 pm, touching land at Padre Burgos, Southern Leyte 5:40 pm, President Carlos P. Garcia, Bohol at 6:30 pm and Bien Unido, Bohol, at 7:30 pm.

Surigao del Norte, including the country's surfing capital of Siargao, Dinagat, and the northern portion of Agusan del Norte, were no longer under Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal Number Four.

Now under Tropical Cyclone Warning Number Four were Southern Leyte, the southwestern portion of Leyte, Bohol, the central and southern portions of Cebu, the central and southern portions of Negros Oriental, and the central and southern portions of Negros Occidental.

Pagasa said “Odette” will continue moving westward and the center of the tropical cyclone will cross several provinces in Central and Western Visayas regions before emerging over the Sulu Sea Friday morning, said Pagasa. DMS