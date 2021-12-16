Three civilians were killed after alleged members of the New People's Army (NPA) attacked Army personnel who are helping evacuate people that may be affected by Typhoon ''Odette'' in Surigao del Sur.

During the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing, Surigao del Sur Gov. Alexander Pimentel said the Army were helping in the pre-emptive evacuation when they were ambushed in the vicinity of Barangay Esperanza, Carmen in Surigao del Sur on Wednesday.

Pimentel did not give other details.

"What I am just asking is let us not kill each other, because the Army is just helping in the evacuation. Why did you ambush them?," he said.

Pimentel said as of Tuesday, almost 2,000 residents in Tandag City were evacuated.

"I already issued an executive order, suspending the sailing of boats while our rescue personnel and their equipment are now on standby and we already prepared food packs," he said.

Pimentel also said he suspended the national vaccination drive against COVID-19 in the province to let the local government focus on their preparations for ''Odette''.

"It will resume on December 20, 2021. All our vaccines are safely kept in the freezer," he said. Robina Asido/DMS