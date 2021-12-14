Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said he will discuss with the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) what must done during the national vaccination day as a storm is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility on Tuesday.

The second phase of the national vaccination day is set on Wednesday until Friday. During those days and until weekend, the storm is expected to be inside the Philippine area of responsibility and will be called ''Odette''.

When the vaccination drive starts on Wednesday, the storm is expected to be in Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur. It is forecast to proceed to Negros Occidental and Palawan.

'We will talk to Pagasa if we have to adjust the Bayanihan, Bakunahan on December 15 to 17 because of the storm that is expected to enter the country,'' said Duque.

During a vaccination drive in NCR a few months ago, people had to scramble for safety during sudden downpour caused by monsoon rain. DMS