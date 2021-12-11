Five of the seven Filipinos who arrived from South Africa where the Omicron variant's newest strain was found were located, the Department of Health (DOH) official said Friday.

"The local government units (LGU) have located five among the seven travelers that we are looking... While the LGUs are still trying to locate the two, they have undergone testing and maybe the five were negative but they just really need to undergo quarantine," Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega said during the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing.

The Philippines has yet to report the presence of a strain of the Omicron variant.

Vega expressed belief that local government units in Mimaropa and Northern Mindanao regions will be able to find the two Filipino travelers from South Africa.

Vega said the government experienced some difficulties in locating eight of the 253 travelers that recently entered the country from South Africa because of false data they put in their contact tracing forms.

"The contact number is incorrect. That is why they were not immediately contacted for quarantine, " said Vega. Robina Asido/DMS