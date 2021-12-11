Health Undersecretary Leopoldo Vega said 62 hospitals out of 158 hospitals in Metro Manila had no COVID-19 patients in the last five days.

Vega, interviewed at the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing Friday, added:'' So that is 39 percent in Metro Manila where there were no admissions for COVID for the last five days. This is what is happeniong in other regions.''

He said regions such as those in Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao and Davao report that ''61 to 62 percent of their hospitals have no COVID admissions.''

But Vega said healthcare institutions should strengthen their capacity as they have to anticipate the entry of the COVID-19 Omicron variant.

Ted Herbosa, an adviser to the National Task Force Against COVID-19, speaking at the same forum said the situation was due to the National Capital Region and eight other areas reaching ''herd immunity threshold'' due to the vaccination campaign.

Herbosa said the second national vaccination days, set on Dec 15 to 17, will aim at getting 70 percent of the eligible population fully vaccinated.

He said 74 percent of the population received their first dose but only 42 percent have been fully vaccinated. DMS