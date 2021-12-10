The Palace condemned the killing of Jesus Malabanan, a journalist in Calbayog City on Wednesday.

"We condemn in the strongest possible terms the tragic murder of Jesus 'Jess' Malabanan in Calbayog City," Acting Presidential Spokesman Karlo Nograles said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Nograles said the Presidential Task Force on Media Security is looking into the incident and exploring all angles, including the possibility that the killing was related to his work as a journalist".

"It likewise urges everyone with information to come forward to authorities and cooperate with law enforcers in order to immediately bring Mr. Malabanan's killers to justice," he said.

"We condole with the family, loved ones, and colleagues of Mr. Malabanan and assure them that the government will exert all efforts to ensure that those responsible are caught, charged, and convicted for this crime," he added.

Initial report from the Calbayog City police said Malabanan was watching television inside their store at Purok 12, Barangay San Joaquin, Tinambacan District, when he was suddenly shot by an unidentified suspect around 6:30 pm.

The 58-year-old Malabanan, who was shot in the head, was declared dead on arrival by a doctor. Robina Asido/DMS