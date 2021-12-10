The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) said the number of Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) arrivals before the end of the year is almost the same as during the pre-pandemic level.

"Now we see that more or less it is now at the same level, 80 to 100,000 is almost the same level of pre-COVID pandemic," OWWA Administrator Hans Leo Cacdac said during the ''Laging Handa'' virtual public briefing on Thursday.

"Well, based on our estimate, the difference is not that big during the pre-pandemic compared to those who will return this Christmas. Because as I said it is not unusual that there are OFWs who only return for a vacation, because the economic life abroad has already resumed," he said.

"(DOLE) Sec. Bello took me to a conference in Dubai a month ago and we saw life in Dubai is almost normal already. Really the host country has made a tremendous effort in bringing back their economies to life," he added.

Cacdac said the number of returning OFW's has significantly improved compared to last year.

"That also means the work of our OFWs is already restored in most areas. That is why my point is it only means we no longer see the same scenario that happened in 2020 where the number of returning OFWs went down," he said. Robina Asido/DMS