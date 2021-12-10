President Rodrigo Duterte recognized the contribution of different government agencies as well as the private sector for the successful implementation of the first phrase of "Bayanihan Bakunahan" or the national vaccination days.

"The highly successful first phase of Bayanihan, Bakunahan has not only brought us closer to our goal of population protection against COVID-19, it has also demonstrated what remarkable feats we can achieve if we are united, and working in solidarity," Duterte said in his speech delivered by Presidential Spokesman and Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles during the recognition ceremony in Mandaluyong City on Thursday.

Duterte attributed the successful mass vaccination program to "the government frontliners, government agencies, local government units, private partners and the general public who worked together to vaccinate millions of Filipinos throughout the country."

"We honor your heroism," he said.

Duterte also congratulated the local government units of the Calabarzon region, the Province of Laguna, Cebu City, the municipality of Tanza, the municipality of Rodriguez and the municipality of Arayat for having administered the highest number of jabs during the three-day national vaccination days.

"We also commend the province of Tawi-Tawi and General Santos City for the highest improvement in their average jab rate between their pre national days accomplishments to their output during the three day national activity," he said.

Duterte also expressed his gratitude to the private sector partners including SM Supermalls, McDonalds, Jollibee Foods Corp.. Angkas, Grab, AC Health,. Ayala Malls, Robinsons, Megaworld, Smart and Globe.

"We sincerely acknowledge all your efforts in helping the government overcome this pandemic. May this event further inspire our people to uphold their civic duty in curbing the spread of the coronavirus and in keeping our communities safe and healthy," he said.

During the event that was led by some cabinet secretaries, the government also launched the second phase of the national vaccination days from December 15 to 17.

"As we launch the second phase of Bayanihan, Bakunahan, let us demonstrate the same enthusiasm, cooperation and resolve that made the first phase a success. Let us work to reach every unvaccinated Filipino so that we can give them the protection they need to stay in good health," he said. Robina Asido/DMS