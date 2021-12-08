The Philippines said the improvement in its ranking in the Nikkei COVID-19 Recovery Index shows the country has made gains in containing the Delta variant.

The Philippines ranked 57th, jumping 46 slots, sharing the spot with Tajikistan, Norway and Malaysia in the November Nikkei report released on Monday.

''The latest PH ranking in Nikkei index is a clear indication that the country has successfully contained the Delta variant,'' said Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles.

Nikkei Asia said the Philippines improved ''mainly thanks to a significant increase in its infection management scores.''

''But while the country's infection numbers have dropped from the September peak, its short- term case fatality rate stands over 9 percent-- the second highest in the world, according to Our World in Data,'' said Nikkei Asia.

The Philippines' improved standing reflects declining infection numbers in Asia.

''The emergence of the Omicron variant of the virus, has thrown the outlook into doubt,'' Nikkei Asia said. DMS