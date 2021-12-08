Ambassador Kazuhiko Koshikawa on Tuesday made a courtesy call to Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Commandant Admiral Leopoldo Laroya at the National Headquarters, Port Area. This is the Ambassador’s first visit to the Philippine Coast Guard since his arrival in 2020.

During the courtesy call, Koshikawa went aboard the patrol vessel BRP Malabrigo for a presentation of equipment and a demonstration of its capabilities.

Through Japanese ODA, the BRP Malabrigo was provided to the PCG, equipped with the latest tools and technology needed. This was showcased during Ambassador Koshikawa’s visit as the ship was skillfully maneuvered. Also aboard were 12 journalists from different media outfits.

Prior to his visit, Koshikawa also joined the virtual send-off of two 97m class MRRVs last July and November.

Poised to be the PCG’s biggest and flagship vessels, these are expected to arrive at Manila port in March and May 2022. The vessels are poised to play an important part in the PCG’s mission to maintain the peace and stability in the Philippine seas

Sharing common geostrategic interest and views on the developing global security landscape, Japan and the Philippines has developed a harmonious relationship that mutually addresses the call of times.

Through various partnerships and collaborations, both nations has forge a bond as key partners, especially in the Maritime Security Domain. New challenges such piracy, terrorism, natural disasters, illegal fishing and the like presented an opportunity for enhances bilateral coast guard cooperation.

On 12 January 2017, the Philippines and Japan signed the Memorandum of Cooperation between the Japan Coast Guard and the Philippine Coast Guard, which granted patrol vessel and supported strengthening of maritime law enforcement capabilities.

This partnership continues to grow with some welcome developments in capacity building as well as the provision of vessels and equipment. JICC