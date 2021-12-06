PSE approves first IPO for 2022

The 2022 capital raising calendar of the Philippine Stock Exchange (PSE) will be opened by the initial public offering (IPO) of residential developer Haus Talk, Inc. (HTI). The company, which will list in the Small, Medium and Emerging (SME) Board of the PSE, will be offering up to 500 million primary shares.

HTI’s target offer period is from January 3 to 7, 2022 while its shares will be offered at a price of up to Php1.50 per share. The final offer price will be determined on December 27, 2021 after the company completes its book building process.

“Haus Talk is one of the companies in PSE’s handholding program for potential IPO listing applicants. We are pleased to see that their IPO journey will soon come into fruition,” PSE President and CEO Ramon Monzon said.

The Exchange is guiding over 30 companies in their plans to go public under the handholding program, most of which are candidates for SME Board listing.

“We have long wanted to grow the number of SMEs listed in the PSE. To achieve this, we relaxed our listing rules and beefed up the support we provide to potential listing applicants. We hope that the IPO of Haus Talk will set the tone for 2022 in encouraging other SMEs to consider raising capital through the stock market,” Monzon added.

SMEs who want to know more about raising funds in the equities market may avail of PSE’s free Listing Application Online Consultation and IPO Readiness Assessment services. Forms for both services are available in the PSE website.

Meantime, ten percent of HTI’s offer shares will be reserved for local small investors (LSIs), who may subscribe to the IPO through the PSE EASy website or mobile application. PSE