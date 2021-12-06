The Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA) expects around 100,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) will arrive in the country this month for holiday vacation.

"If we are going to put it to two to three thousands everyday, it will reach about 80,000 to 100,000 OFW's who will return home during the Christmas season until December 31, 2021," Hans Leo Cacdac, OWWA Administrator said in a radio interview on Sunday.

"Lately the good news is the OFWs are returning for vacations or those in the middle of two contracts, renewing contracts so meaning they still have jobs abroad after their vacation, they will just return home for Christmas vacation," he added.

However, Cacdac also mentioned that the mass repatriation for distress and stranded OFWs has reduced to 50 percent from 60 to 70 percent in previous year.

He also noted that based on his estimate only around 40 percent of the returning OFWs were affected by the Covid-19.

"On my estimate around 40 percent of the returning OFWs, they are no longer the majority which is good news because we see that the situation in other countries are returning to normal," he added.

Robina Asido/DMS