Former Senator Rodolfo Biazon said the Philippine definition of maritime zone should be in accordance with the provision of United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS)

In a radio interview, Biazon emphasized the significance of the Senate Bill 2289 or the Philippine Maritime Zones which will be discussed in the Senate hearing on Monday.

"It (Maritime Zones bill) may help but the definition of our maritime zone should be in accordance with the provision of Unclos if not it will be useless," he said.

Biazon also noted the importance of the Philippine's arbitral victory against China which was previously called by President Rodrigo Duterte as just a piece of paper to be thrown away.

"I was surprised when President (Rodrigo) Duterte said that Unclos is just a piece of paper, it is a law that can be implemented by the whole world," he said.

Aside from the Maritime Zones, the senate is also set to adopt a resolution condemning "the continued presence and hostile acts committed by Chinese maritime ships within our exclusive economic zone (EEZ)."

Biazon also reiterated his suggestion for President Duterte to convene the national council so that the government officials in the country will have one position on the matter.

"I told some senators to convince President Duterte, because of what China did to our fishermen in scarborough shoal, to convene the national council because we heard different positions from our policy makers and sometimes they are contrary to each other," he said.

