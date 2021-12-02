National Task Force Against COVID-19 Chief Implementer Carlito Galvez said Wednesday he has recommended the extension of the national vaccination days until Friday, dzBB reported. Galvez said he is waiting if President Rodrigo Duterte will extend the nationwide vaccination which ends today, dzBB said. This came as the government is looking at holding a second round in mid-December as it may not be able to reach its target of inoculating a total of nine million Filipinos during the ongoing national vaccination days. The vaccination day was to end Wednesday. Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles told ANC that ''15, 16, 17 is the indicative date.'' ''So 15, 16, 17 is the indicative date we will see. Again, we will leave it up to the NVOC and the National Task Force to determine. But basically, the idea really is to continue to ramp up,