The implementation of the number coding scheme will resume on Wednesday, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos announced on Tuesday.

"Starting Wednesday we will have our color coding. I would like to announce that this will be published today," Abalos said in a television interview after the commemoration of the 158th birth anniversary of Andres Bonifacio at Pinaglabanan Memorial Shrine in San Juan City.

"On Wednesday the (plate number) ending 1 and 2 on Monday etc. do not bring out your vehicles between 5 pm to 8 pm or during rush hours. Also in the light trucks, in EDSA, but they are from 5am to 9pm," he added.

Abalos said all vehicles used for public transport and those for essential transport are exempted from the implementation of the number coding scheme.

"Public transport vehicles should not worry because you are exempted, including the Grab taxis, the mass transport are exempted, public utility vehicles, fuels, the essentials are also exempted," he added. Robina Asido/DMS