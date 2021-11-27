As COVID-19 continues to be a threat to public health, the City of Manila announced on Friday that the 2022 "traslacion" of the Black Nazarene will be suspended for the second straight year.

According to the Manila Public Information Office (MPIO), the decision to suspend the grand procession was a mutual decision made during the meeting held on Thursday.

"The decision was made following a consultation dialogue between Fr. Douglas Badong (church vicar) and other officials of Quiapo Church and the city government of Manila," MPIO stated.

"Also present during the meeting were representatives from the Manila Police District, the Philippine Red Cross, the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, and the Manila Traffic and Parking Bureau," it added.

The MPIO said the decision made was in line with implementing Alert Level 2 in the nation’s capital.

"In the case that Alert Level 3 will be raised, consultation between the Church and the government will be done for possible changes," it stated.

It was also decided that instead of the traditional procession, the celebration of the Feast of the Black Nazarene will be done through a motorcade in selected areas of the City of Manila.

MPD head Gen. Leo Francisco said a minimum of 8,000 police personnel will be deployed during the Feast of the Black Nazarene.

He said additional manpower may be used depending on the need of the situation and the alert level status of Manila in January 2022. Robina Asido/DMS