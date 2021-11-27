Private or public establishments should not allow children who do not or cannot wear face masks like infants in their premises , a Palace official said on Friday.

"Private or public establishments should not allow the entry of those who do not wear face masks, including the kids. That is part of your authority, that is part and parcel of your responsibility and obligation," Acting Presidential Spokesman Karlo Nograles said in a virtual Palace briefing.

"Do not allow those who do not wear face masks to enter your establishment, that is part of the minimum public health standards. And LGUs must strictly enforce that," he added.

Nograles also urged parents and guardians of infants not to bring them in crowded areas and inside closed establishments like malls.

"For minors like infants who cannot wear a face mask, it should be automatic for parents, guardians and adults. It is within our responsibility that since they would not be able to wear a face mask, we should not bring them in crowded areas, closed areas, areas with close contact," he said.

Nograles made his call following reports about a minor who allegedly tested positive after visiting a mall in Metro Manila.

On the other hand, Edsel Salvaña, infectious diseases expert and a member of DOH Technical Advisory Group said COVID-19 cases in the National Capital Region continues to decrease.

"It is very good news that the number of cases continues to decrease because of the high vaccination rate in NCR. I was looking at the COVID situationer released last night, The NCR is no longer in the top. It seems that it is now the number two in terms of new cases per day. And I think that’s the first time I’ve ever seen that," he said.

Salvana was referring to the Department of Health's Nov. 24 report where, in the top regions with new cases, Calabarzon had 248 followed by NCR with 234.

Nograles told the public not to be complacent and always follow minimum public health standard.

"We understand that COVID-19 cases in the country are decreasing and it is a good sign but we should not be complacent. We have already seen what can happen when we become lax," he said. Robina Asido/DMS