The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) downloaded on Wednesday the P7,200 fuel subsidy for the beneficiaries of Pantawid Pasada Fuel Subsidy Program of the government.

The fuel subsidy was to help franchise holders of public utility jeepneys nationwide cushion the impact of high fuel prices.

LTFRB Regional Director Zona Tamayo said more than 136,000 valid franchise holders nationwide will benefit.

The P7,200 as fuel subsidy for this year was downloaded to the One-Time Pantawid Fuel card of the beneficiaries which was previously issued by Landbank.

Tamayo said, according to Landbank, the 85,000 beneficiaries whose Pantawid Fuel cards are still active can get their fuel subsidy.

Those whose cards were unclaimed, inactive or no cards, will be reprinted and the fuel subsidy will be deposited to the individual accounts once the accounts are opened.

"Beneficiaries can then proceed to their designated Land Bank of the Philippines (LBP) branch to claim their PPP cards," she said.

The Pantawid Pasada Fuel Program of the government was initially implemented in 2018 and 2019 in compliance with the provisions of R.A. No. 10963, otherwise known as the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion (TRAIN) Law.

Tamayo said the Pantawid Fuel cards "should be used exclusively to pay for fuel purchases by beneficiaries at participating gas stations nationwide."

She said the Pantawid Fuel cards can only be used in nine gas companies including Petron, Shell, Seaoil, Total, Jetti, Rephil, Caltex, Gazz and UniOil. Robina Asido/DMS