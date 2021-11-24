Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles said the government expressed concern over the possible leak of contact tracing data which is being blamed by some people who received scam offers through text messages.

"Yes of course it is a privacy issue. It’s always a cause of concern not only for the IATF ( Inter-Agency Task Force) but for the government and for the public," he said.

"That is why the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) and National Privacy (Commission)... have their mandate. They know what they must do, and we will continue to monitor them in the performance of their mandates," he added.

Nograles said the government is investigating the matter.

"The NTC is already investigating the matter. And of course, it is also within the purview and mandate of the National Privacy Commission to also investigate.. So, let's wait for the result of the investigation," he said. Robina Asido/DMS