The Philippines successfully transported supplies to soldiers at a grounded ship serving as a military detachment in Ayungin Shoal while the Chinese Coast Guard took pictures and videos of their activities.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said Tuesday the two Philippine wooden hulled boats arrived at the BRP Sierra Madre around 11 am.

"The two civilian resupply boats manned by the Philippine Navy arrived at the Sierra Madre in the Ayungin Shoal at 11am today without any untoward incident. They are presently unloading personnel and cargo. After a couple of days they will return to Oyster Bay," he said.

"There was a Chinese Coast Guard ship in the vicinity which sent a rubber boat with three persons near the Sierra Madre while our boats were unloading and took photos and videos," he added.

Lorenzana said he spoke to Chinese Ambassador Huang Xilian as the Philippines considers taking pictures and videos by the Chinese Coast Guard as a form of harassment.

"I have communicated to the Chinese ambassador that we consider these acts as a form of intimidation and harassment," he said.

Last week, the Philippines filed a diplomatic protest against China as its Coast Guards harassed and water-cannoned two supply ships going to Ayungin Shoal. Robina Asido/DMS