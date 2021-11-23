Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said the Philippine supply mission for the troops stationed in Ayungin Shoal resumed on Monday morning.

Lorenzana said the Philippine supply boats are expected to arrive at the shoal on Tuesday morning.

"The resupply ships left this morning (in) Oyster Bay in Palawan and will reach ( BRP) Sierra Madre tomorrow morning," he said.

The Sierra Madre, grounded since 1999, has been converted in a makeshift detachment for troops.

"The Chinese ambassador assured me they will not be impeded but they request us not to deploy escorts," he added.

Lorenzana said the Philippine supply are the same boats harassed by the Chinese Coast Guard (CCG) last November 16.

"The same boats. The damaged one was repaired," he said.

Although the Philippine boats were deployed without escort ships despite the harassment incident, Lorenzana said the Philippine Navy will use its aircraft to monitor the safety of the mission.

"Navy plane will be at the vicinity when the resupply ships are in Ayungin," he said.

It can be recalled that the supply mission was suspended last week after one of the Philippine supply boats was damaged after being harassed by three CCG vessels.

The Philippines filed a diplomatic protest to China over the incident. Robina Asido/DMS