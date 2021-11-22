The number of Chinese vessels monitored in the West Philippine Sea have decreased following the filing of a diplomatic protest against the recent harassment of Chinese Coast Guard against the Philippine supply boats near Ayungin shoal.In a radio interview with Vice Admiral Ramil Roberto Enriquez, Armed Forces Philippines (AFP) Western Command chief and head of Area Task Force West said based on latest monitoring the Chinese maritime militia vessels near the vicinity of Ayungin Shoal left while only two Chinese Coast Guard remain.

"The good thing is that we see that the Chinese maritime militia vessels have left the area. As of midnight, the three Chinese Coast Guard before become two. So I feel that the message about the incident has already reached China. That's why they pull out their vessels," he said.

Enriquez said the number of Chinese vessels in Pagasa Island also went down to 26 from the 45 that was previously reported by National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon.

"In Pagasa, there was a point that the number of Chinese maritime militia vessels reached 45, including the coast guard. But today only 26 left in Pagasa, so it was lessened. Its ranges to that figure, sometimes 30 to 20 but there are always militia vessels monitored near the Pagasa Island," he said.

Enriquez said the Philippines will continue the supply mission for the troops stationed in Ayungin Shoal once repairs on a damaged boat is finished.

"We are speeding up the repair of the outrigger of our damaged boat and hopefully this afternoon we can test it, and maybe we can go back to Ayungin Shoal as soon as possible," he said.

"As of yesterday, they almost finished the repairs so today if they will be able to complete it this afternoon we will immediately test it, we will surely go back there," he added. Robina Asido/DMS