The government may provide allowance or food for those who will volunteer to help the government during the national vaccination day from November 29 to December 1.

During the virtual ''Laging Handa'' public briefing, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said preparation for the three-day vaccination continues as the government is targeting to vaccinate 15 million Filipinos.

"We are targeting about 15 million Filipinos to be vaccinated in these three days that we are planning. We are now coordinating with our partner agencies, among our private sectors, development partners and local governments," she said.

"Well, we are doing everything that we can so that this can be successful and we can reach our average or our targets for this day. The 15 million target of the government for these days if we are not able to reach this, I mean 50 percent to 70 percent that is already good enough," said Vergiere.

"But it is much better if we could reach our target if many will be vaccinated in our country, the protection will be there. So, hopefully everybody gets to help us, so that we can all be able to have a better Christmas," she added.

Vergeire said the government "will need about 30,000 to 50,000 vaccinators among the 10,000 vaccination sites that will be identified".

"So these are purely voluntary. If you want to help the government to further increase the vaccination, you can just register so that you can join us in this effort. This is a voluntary effort, so if there is an incentive maybe it's just an allowance or we can only provide food for our volunteers," she said.

In his interview on Friday, Acting Presidential Spokesman Karlo Nograles said because of the national vaccination day, November 29 and December 1 will be declared as special working days. Robina Asido/DMS