Overseas Filipino Workers (OFWs) can get their booster shots against COVID-19 before their scheduled departure, the spokesman of the National Task Force Against COVID-19 spokesman said on Saturday.

During the virtual ''Laging Handa'' public briefing, Restituto Padilla, Jr said based on the latest Inter Agency Task Force Resolution (IATF), being economic frontliners, OFW's are also recognized as part of the A1 priority group.

"In order to maintain our competitive advantage as well as protect the much-needed livelihood of our OFWs as well as seafarers for them to secure their foreign deployment and contracts, we will continue this," Padilla said, quoting Vaccine Czar Secretary Carlito Galvez.

Padilla said OFWs can get their booster shots when their departure schedule is near.

"Because they are qualified for A1, being the economic frontliners and we already opened up for A1 prioritization, It can now start with the last answer of Secretary Galvez," he said.

"If you're A1 because you are a health worker or you are a senior citizen with comorbidities or persons with comorbidities you are qualified in the priority that needs booster shot. The same with the OFW who are set to depart within the next few months for their new contract," he added.

Padilla said as part of protocols t to be followed in receiving booster shots, the person should receive a booster shot at least six months after the inoculation of the last dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

"If you only had your last vaccination just last month and not at least six months, you're not yet qualified. That is why you may not be able to get a booster shot because it is not within the protocol that was set by our vaccine experts," said Padilla. Robina Asido/DMS