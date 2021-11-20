Local chief executives of Metro Manila have unanimously approved the endorsement of mobility restrictions of minors to the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF), following concerns on the minors’ movement as Metro Manila eases age restrictions and increases venue capacities such as in shopping malls.

In the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Resolution No. 21-29, Metro Manila mayors have agreed to endorse the concerns on mobility restrictions on minors to the IATF for its evaluation and consideration, as they are in the best position to decide on the matter.

“The IATF has the necessary scientific and empirical data as well as the health, epidemiological, and pediatric experts,” the resolution stated.

MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos said that the endorsement of the decision to the IATF is to further weigh in on the issue through the medical experts’ opinion because the safety of our citizens is at stake here.

“We have to defer to the wisdom of the IATF as well as the opinion of those in the medical field. We should seek balance on the physical and mental health of our minors,” he said.

The National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA) noted that in the past few days, big mall operators had a significant rise in patronage from 20% last year to around 60%-80% recently, owing to the increase in venue capacity and relaxation of age restrictions, particularly with respect to minors.

Abalos earlier appealed for parental responsibility to those who are bringing their kids to the mall, noting that those below 12 years old are still unvaccinated.

To recall, a two-year old child tested positive for COVID-19 three days after visiting a mall.

The MMC, composed of 17 mayors of Metro Manila, is the governing and policy-making body of the MMDA.