The local government unit of Paranaque released an executive order (EO) restricting children below 12 years old from entering malls within the city.

During the Laging Handa public briefing, Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said the EO that was released on Wednesday is still waiting for the approval of the ordinance by the city council of Paranaque.

''Parañaque released an EO today where they clarified that in Parañaque, 12 to 17 years old are allowed if together with a fully vaccinated adult," he said.

"Those who are below 12 are not allowed, and allowed only in outdoor al-fresco areas, provided accompanied by fully vaccinated individuals," he added.

Malaya said the city council of Paranaque is set to conduct a meeting to discuss the executive order on Thursday.

"Their council will discuss if this will become their final policy where the below 12 years old will not be allowed to go to the mall or shopping center except in alfresco areas," he said.

It can be recalled that during Monday's Talk to the People, President Rodrigo Duterte called local government officials to pass an ordinance imposing age restriction to mall goers after a two-year-old child reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 following a visit in a mall after the alert level system in Metro Manila was eased.

Malaya said many LGUs are formulating their ordinance to support the call of the president.

"We support the call of the president because under the Omnibus Guidelines, it is the LGUs that have the authority over age restrictions. So, Secretary (Eduardo) Año already talked with the mayors and they were tasked to study the matter," he said.

"According to Chairman (Benhur) Abalos of MMDA, they already have a technical working group composed of the various City Health Officers to study if they will change the policy on minors entering malls, shopping centers and similar establishments," he added. Robina Asido/DMS