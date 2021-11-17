To further strengthen vaccination against COVID-19 in the Philippines, Japanese Ambassador Koshikawa Kazuhiko welcomed the arrival of P36 million worth of cold chain equipment on November 15 with Manila Vice Mayor Honey Lacuña, UNICEF Chief of Health and Nutrition Malalay Ahmadzai and Health Undersecretary Ma. Carolina V. Taiño.

This is part of the Government of Japan’s P190 million assistance through UNICEF for the Philippine government’s COVID-19 immunization response.

The cold chain system will ensure the efficacy and potency of vaccines are maintained in temperature-regulated conditions from vaccine manufacturing to its actual administration.

In his speech, Koshikawa expressed hope that these equipment will be instrumental in bringing lifesaving support to Filipino children and their families nationwide.

Roughly 35 provinces nationwide including geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas from Batanes to Sulu, and Tawi-Tawi as well as disaster prone regions such as Albay and Cagayan are the recipients of the cold chain equipment, which also include complementary training on utilization and maintenance.

For many years, the Government of Japan has a deeply rooted partnership with the UNICEF in improving the well-being of Filipino children and their families, most particularly those affected by conflict and natural disasters.JICC