The Philippine Medical Association (PMA) called on the public not to bring children to malls and other indoor facilities as COVID-19 cases on minors are still high.

"Whatever alert level will be implemented, we are asking our people, especially the parents and guardians not to bring their children aged 11 years old and below to malls," said Benito Atienza, head of the Philippine Medical Association (PMA), during the virtual ''Laging Handa'' public briefing on Monday.

"We do not yet have available vaccines for them. They might be exposed. It is much better to bring the children in parks or wider areas where social distancing can be observed, not yet in indoor facilities," he added.

Amid the call for the lifting of the mandatory use of face shields, Atienza emphasized the importance of using face shields, especially for children.

"Most especially in children, they should wear a face shield when they go to the mall and in crowded areas, but in open air they can just wear a face mask," he said.

Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque, in his press briefing, said President Rodrigo Duterte will announce his decision about using face shields in his Talk To The People tonight.

Atienza said based on the report of the Philippine Pediatric Society, COVID-19 cases among children age 1 to 4 is still high.

"The Philippine Pediatric Society reported that the children aged 1 to 4 have a high number of cases of COVID-19. There are fatalities among the children of this age group and there is a high incident for ages 1 to 4 years old," he said, without giving any figures. Robina Asido/DMS