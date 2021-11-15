The Philippine Navy welcomed two Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) vessels visiting the country.

Helicopter carrier JS Kaga and the lead vessel of the Murasame-class destroyer, JS Murasame arrived in the Port of Subic on Friday for the scheduled JMSDF Indo-Pacific Deployment Fleet port call and Maritime Cooperation Activity with the Philippine Navy.

As part of the maritime cooperation activity, several non-contact goodwill exchanges will take place between the Philippine Navy and the two visiting JMSDF ships. PN