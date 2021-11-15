The government is studying the imposition of age restriction for minors allowed to enter malls after a two year old boy reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 days after visiting a mall in Metro Manila.

In a radio interview on Sunday, Interior and Local Government Secretary Eduardo Ano stressed the importance of intensive contact tracing to determine where the child was infected.

"The report is still sketchy. There is really a need to conduct an intensive contact tracing and to interview where the kid went if they visited other places other than the mall. Remember we only allow fully vaccinated to enter the malls or the indoors," he said.

"We do not yet vaccinate those who are younger than 12 years old. This is why they are allowed to go out and enter the malls... we really have to check this case. It's too early to make a conclusion but it is much better that we are now studying it," he added.

Ano said the Department of Health (DOH) is trying to confirm the test result of the child while the Metro Manila mayors are discussing possible imposition of age restriction in malls.

"Actually the DOH is confirming if the child's test is really positive or maybe it is false positive but nevertheless I have talked with (Metro Manila Development Authority) chairman Benhur (Abalos)...and he mentioned that this matter will be included in the regular meeting of the Manila mayors for them to see if there is a need to impose restrictions to younger kids," he said.

"We have to consult also with the pediatric experts and it is in the authority of the LGUs impose higher restrictions if needed," he added.

In a separate interview, MMDA General Manager Romando Artes said it has organized a technical working group to review the policies for malls.

"It will be convened with the health officer of the LGUs in NCR... This is to review the protocols, especially for the children," he said. Robina Asido/DMS