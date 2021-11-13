The Philippines recorded its highest daily vaccination throughput on November 11 with a total of 1,239,981 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide.

“We are very pleased to see that the hard work, determination, and concerted effort from all sectors of society has paid dividends and is bringing us closer to our goal of achieving 1.5 million daily jab rate,” said National Task Force against COVID 19 Chief Implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. on Friday.

According to the latest data from the National Vaccination Operations Center showed that total jabs generated on November 11 is 1,239,981. Breakdown: 698,500 as first dose, and 541,481 as second dose.

“The upward trajectory of our daily jab rate, along with the downtrend in the number of COVID-19 cases are solid proof that we are on the right track to a sustainable recovery,” he added.

Galvez said at least one million doses were administered for two consecutive days in the country, adding that a total of 1,052,600 doses were administered nationwide on November 10.

Data from NVOC showed that 37,036,577 doses have been administered as first dose, while 31,020,380 Filipinos are fully vaccinated as of November 11.

“We are now building up the country’s momentum in inoculating millions of individuals in a single day. We will ensure that we will sustain this effort, as we continue to increase the capacities of our LGUs, address the lack of manpower in vaccination sites, and generate greater vaccine demand from our people,” Galvez said.

Galvez is optimistic that the country’s growing vaccine inventory will be complemented by the local government units’ more aggressive vaccine rollout in their respective localities.

“Everyone is now on the same page. This is because we share the same goal -- our local chief executives, our business sector, and our healthcare workers -- to have a Merry Christmas and prosperous 2022,” he said.

“This is why we believe that the level of support coming from all levels of government as well as from the private sector should not waver and continue to intensify as we scale up our vaccination drive,” Galvez added.

Galvez said a total of 121,979,340 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been delivered to the country since February. The Philippines is expecting the arrival of at least 46 million more doses in the coming days. NTF vs COVID-19