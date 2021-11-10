Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said the influx of people from different areas in Metro Manila after the declaration of Alert Level 2 ''is alarming''.

"Of course it is alarming. We are worried because if there are crowds of people there is a possibility that we will see another spike of cases," Duque said during the virtual ''Laging Handa'' public briefing on Tuesday.

"We have to prevent this by observing the minimum public health standard, wearing of face mask and face shield especially in 3Cs settings, the closed places, crowded areas and close contact settings," he said.

"So, we should follow the minimum public health standard or non-pharmaceutical interventions because it has protection. More than 95% protection rate is provided with the use of face mask, face shield, social distancing and use of hand sanitizers, alcohol and other disinfectant and cough etiquette," he added.

Duque also reiterated the government's call for the public not to hesitate and get inoculated.

"To the people with hesitancy, let us not hesitate or doubt, because these vaccines are proven effective against severe to critical complications of Covid-19 infection, it will also help prevent hospitalization and death of our patients especially the senior citizens," he said. Robina Asido/DMS