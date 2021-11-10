The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is looking at restoring the number coding scheme if traffic worsens following the easing of alert level status in the National Capital Region (NCR).

In an interview with reporters on Tuesday, Abalos explained that the MMDA is studying the reimplementation of the number coding scheme during rush hour in Metro Manila.

"7 to 9 (am) and at night from 5 to 7 (pm), so just four hours," MMDA Chairman Benhur Abalos told reporters on Tuesday.

In an interview with One News, Romando Artes, MMDA general manager, said Traffic Engineering Center of the agency is studying the reimplementation of the number coding scheme in Metro Manila.

"It is continuously being studied by our traffic engineering center, maybe (reimposition of the number coding scheme will be considered) if the traffic situation worsens, but right now it is still moving despite the volume so we are closely monitoring," he said.

Artes explained that based on the directive of Abalos, the reimposition of the number coding scheme is unlikely to happen until public transportation has returned to normal or if 100 percent passenger capacity will allowed.

"Based on the directive of Chairman Abalos, we cannot reimpose (number coding) yet because our public transportation is not yet normal. Right now it's at 70 percent, not all the routes for other sectors of transportation are open and the jeepney and bus operations are not yet normal," he said. Robina Asido/DMS