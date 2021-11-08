More vehicles are traversing EDSA, nearing pre-COVID-19 levels but the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is monitoring the situation before deciding to impose the number coding.

Vehicular flow along EDSA started to increase when the government lowered the Alert Level from Four to Three in the National Capital Region.

''There were 405,000 vehicles in EDSA before the pandemic. It is 402,000 now, but the difference is that buses are on the left lane, unlike before buses occupied two lanes,'' said MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos over dzBB Sunday.

Vehicles were moving at 11 kilometers per hour, now it is 23 kilometers per hour, added Abalos.

''We are coordinating with DOTr (Department of Transportation),'' said Abalos. ''We are monitoring the situation.''

He said public transport is at 70 percent passenger capacity and there could be problems if the number coding will be imposed.

''If we suspend (number coding), people will line up to get bus rides. The queue will become long,'' he explained.

People may have to give their friends a ride. ''For this reason, this may pose a risk to health,'' said Abalos.

He said there are bottlenecks along EDSA. These are the area at the North Terminal at Trinoma and SM North, from SM Megamall northbound until past the EDSA Shrine near Robinson's Galleria and southbound in Guadalupe.

Abalos said once the motorist passes these, vehicular flow normalizes.

''If needed, we (MMDA) will restore number code or truck ban. The important thing is vehicles are moving faster now,'' said Abalos. DMS