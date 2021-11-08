If guilty on drug war, Duterte says ready to be jailed in Muntinlupa
President Rodrigo Duterte is prepared to be jailed in Muntinlupa if he will be punished due to his administration's alleged bloody war on illegal drugs.
"If I go to prison, I go to Muntinlupa. If I am tried, I should be tried by a Filipino judge in a Philippine tribunal," Duterte said in his speech during the inauguration of the Siargao Island Sports and Tourism Complex (SISTC), and the Catangnan – Cabitoonan Bridge System in Siargao Island, Surigao Del Norte on Saturday night.
"I should be prosecuted by a Filipino prosecutor. Then if time comes that I need to go to Muntinlupa, if that is your luck, why not?" he added.
Duterte reiterates that he will not allow a foreign court to prosecute him as the Pre-Trial Chamber I of the International Criminal Court (ICC) authorized the investigation against his administration's anti-illegal drug war.
"I will not allow myself to be judged by white people in another place outside of my country," he said.
"Everything, I did it for my country. I never benefited from that, I don't have satisfaction on that. I never got even a cent for that. I did it because I want to protect your children and their future," Duterte said.
"It's not for me. It is the Filipino people who benefited on it. I just do my job because I don't want by country to be destroyed. That is the long and short of the story about this ICC," he added. Robina Asido/DMS