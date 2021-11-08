President Rodrigo Duterte is prepared to be jailed in Muntinlupa if he will be punished due to his administration's alleged bloody war on illegal drugs.

"If I go to prison, I go to Muntinlupa. If I am tried, I should be tried by a Filipino judge in a Philippine tribunal," Duterte said in his speech during the inauguration of the Siargao Island Sports and Tourism Complex (SISTC), and the Catangnan – Cabitoonan Bridge System in Siargao Island, Surigao Del Norte on Saturday night.

"I should be prosecuted by a Filipino prosecutor. Then if time comes that I need to go to Muntinlupa, if that is your luck, why not?" he added.

Duterte reiterates that he will not allow a foreign court to prosecute him as the Pre-Trial Chamber I of the International Criminal Court (ICC) authorized the investigation against his administration's anti-illegal drug war.

"I will not allow myself to be judged by white people in another place outside of my country," he said.

"Everything, I did it for my country. I never benefited from that, I don't have satisfaction on that. I never got even a cent for that. I did it because I want to protect your children and their future," Duterte said.

"It's not for me. It is the Filipino people who benefited on it. I just do my job because I don't want by country to be destroyed. That is the long and short of the story about this ICC," he added. Robina Asido/DMS