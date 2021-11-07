President Rodrigo Duterte expressed confidence that the newly- inaugurated Siargao Island Sports and Tourism Complex will inspire and encourage young people to develop their talent and passion in sports.

"The inauguration today of this Siargao Islands Sports and Tourism Complex happens at a very auspicious time when we are revitalizing the country's tourist industry as we recover from the pandemic," Duterte said as he led the inauguration of the Siargao Island Sports and Tourism Complex (SISTC), and the Catangnan – Cabitoonan Bridge System in Siargao Island, Surigao Del Norte on Saturday.

"I am confident that this newly constructed sports complex will inspire greater passion in sports among young people and encourage them to take advantage of these facilities to develop their talents," he said.

"It is also expected to promote the social, cultural and economic perspective of Siargao... and be capable of hosting major sports and other big ticket events in the Island," he added.

During the program, Duterte also unveiled the project marker of the Catangnan-Cabitoonan Three-Point Bridge System with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and local government officials of Surigao Del Norte.

"I hope you get to build more bridges in the different islands. It would be a very huge improvement for your province," he said.

"The construction of additional roads and bridges is vital in our country's economic development by enhancing the mobility and accessibility of people, goods and services. With these infrastructure developments we are confident that Siargao... (is secure in ) its place as one of premier destinations in the Philippines," he added. Robina Asido/DMS