The government is eyeing to expand the implementation of the alert level system from the National Capital Region (NCR) and other areas to the whole country by December.

In a virtual briefing on Friday, Health Undersecretary Ma. Rosario Vergiere said the government has scheduled when other areas in the country will be included in the pilot implementation of the alert level system.

"We already have a schedule of all the areas in the country where they will be included in the implementation of the shift in policy," she said.

"There are areas that will be included in the pilot implementation next week and until the end of November. On December 1, the whole population or the whole areas of the country will be part of the shift in policy and we will then start the full implementation ,"she added.

Vergiere said the alert level system proved effective in the NCR.

"We saw that in NCR when we started off, it was effective. We see that the case is going down because of these different interventions and we expanded it to other areas. So we aim to expand the implementation in the whole country by December 1," she said. Robina Asido/DMS