The Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) may issue show cause orders to local government unit (LGUs) who fail to submit daily vaccination data to the Vaccine Operating Reporting System.

During the ''Laging Handa'' public briefing, Interior and Local Government Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya said ''30 percent'' of the LGUs failed to submit updates.

"Around 30 percent of LGUs did not submit their updated records everyday because based on our policy in the National Vaccine Operation Center at the end of the day they should regularly report their vaccination to the VORS or the Vaccine Operating Reporting System," he said.

Because of the delay, Malaya said around 10 milyong vaccination data are not yet uploaded to the system.

"This is why Secretary (Eduardo) Ano wants to include this data with the responsibility of the local government units," he said.

"The DILG may issue show cause orders against these LGUs which still failed to submit their updated data until now," said Malaya.

"We are still waiting for the names and it’s very possible that Secretary Secretary Año will issue show cause order against this LGUs," he added. Robina Asido/DMS