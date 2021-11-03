President Rodrigo Duterte will attend the 2021 Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) meeting on November 12, Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said Tuesday.

Duterte will attend the opening ceremonies and the Global Economic Outlook presentation by the International Monetary Fund and the Sessional Recovery from COVID-19 Build Prosperity for All Our People and Future Generations.

He will also attend the handover of APEC sharing to Thailand and the closing ceremonies. DMS