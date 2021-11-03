Presidential Spokesman Harry Roque said the government is studying the possible lifting in using face shields amid decreasing number of COVID-19 cases in the country.

"I can confirm that while the number of COVID cases is decreasing, the continued use of face shields is now being discussed. So because of the decreasing number of cases there are suggestions to the IATF to stop the use of face shield," Roque said in his regular virtual press briefing on Tuesday.

"If I am not mistaken it is now being studied by the Technical Working Group," he said.

However, Infectious disease expert Edsel Salvana stressed the importance of face shields in protecting the eyes from getting COVID infection.

"What is important there is eye protection. We also know that COVID can penetrate through your eyes and even the tears of COVID patients can infect others," he said.

"So, aside from the double layer of protection, the eye protection is also kind of important and this is why the virus was able to infect a person who is wearing a double face mask because the virus can infect through the eyes," he added.

Roque reminded the public there is no final decision so people should still continue proper wearing of face shields.

"There is no decision yet so let us still wear face shields. I just want to make it clear that although many want to stop the use of face shields because of the decreasing number of cases we still have to wear face shields especially in ‘3Cs’ when outdoors," he said. Robina Asido/DMS