A Department of Health (DOH) official said difficulties in convincing seniors to be vaccinated against COVID-19 persists seven months since inoculation began.

”Only 62 percent of senior citizens have been vaccinated. This is about five million of eight million of our target,” said Health Undersecretary Myrna Cabotaje in an interview with dzBB.

”We are having difficulty convincing seniors to be vaccinated,” said Cabotaje.

She said that most of the deaths or confined in hospitals as severe and critical cases are senior citizens.

Cabotaje said seniors prefer the single-dose Moderna vaccine but these don’t arrive frequently. DMS