The positivity rate in the National Capital Region (NCR) improved to its lowest of 5 percent since July 14, 2021, according to OCTA Research Sunday.
”The positivity rate… measures the proportion of people who test positive using RT-PCR),” it said in its report.
OCTA said a positivity rate of 5 percent or less is acceptable, according to the World Health Organization.
OCTA said that based on its guidelines NCR has ”a low positivity rate, a low reproduction number (0.55), a low healthcare utilization rate (less than 60 percent) and a moderate ADAR (average daily attack rate) of 6.75 per day per 100,000.”
The National Capital Region will remain under alert level three until November 14. DMS