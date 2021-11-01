”The positivity rate… measures the proportion of people who test positive using RT-PCR),” it said in its report.

OCTA said a positivity rate of 5 percent or less is acceptable, according to the World Health Organization.

OCTA said that based on its guidelines NCR has ”a low positivity rate, a low reproduction number (0.55), a low healthcare utilization rate (less than 60 percent) and a moderate ADAR (average daily attack rate) of 6.75 per day per 100,000.”

The National Capital Region will remain under alert level three until November 14. DMS