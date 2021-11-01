The long awaited clinical trial for the anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin which many supporters can combat COVID-19 is being eyed to start on November 15.

Science and Technology Secretary Fortunato dela Pena told dzBB on Sunday they are waiting for the approval of the revised protocol.

He did not say what this was but added that it should best if ”it follows international protocol.”

DOST plans to involve 1,464 symptomatic and asymptomatic patients with COVID-19 in the trial.

”What is good about this clinical trial will be held in several places, long observation is not needed. The effect (of Ivermectin) will be seen quickly,” said dela Pena.

He said the DOST will the formulation of Ivermectin prepared by the pharmacy group of the UP National Institute of Health.

The Ivermectin trials were slated to start in the first week of November. DMS